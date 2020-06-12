47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1832 Charles Ct
1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2688 Gatewood Cir
2688 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
2688 Gatewood Cir Available 08/01/20 2BR Townhome Available NOW End Unit, Hollymead Sq - --Hollymead Square end unit townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1850 Charles Ct
1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1850 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2756 Gatewood Cir
2756 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1822 Charles Court - 1
1822 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available June 10, 2020, this Hollymead 2 bedroom and 1.
Results within 5 miles of Hollymead
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Four Seasons
17 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 07/15/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1332 LeParc Terrace
1332 Le Parc Ter, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
- (RLNE5799487)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonehenge
1 Unit Available
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. (RLNE5757242)

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turtle Creek Condominiums
1 Unit Available
127-1 Turtle Creek
127 Turtle Creek Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
973 sqft
127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Minor Townhouses
1 Unit Available
1446 Minor Ridge Court
1446 Minor Ridge Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1384 sqft
1446 Minor Ridge Court Available 07/31/20 1446 Minor Ridge Court - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Minor Ridge Court with approximately 1384 finished sq ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookmill
1 Unit Available
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext.
1158 Mill Park Drive Ext, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1178 sqft
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext. Available 08/04/20 1158 Mill Park Drive - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse located in the Brookmill community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
635 Woodbrook Drive
635 Woodbrook Drive, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1170 sqft
Available June 25, 2020 3rd/TOP Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment features a full sized washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, and 1170 finished sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
436 3RD ST
436 3rd St NE, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
SHOWINGS START JUNE 15. CALL OR TEXT AGENT JAY REEVES. CHARMING AND HISTORIC STONE HOUSE JUST 3 BLOCKS FROM DOWNTOWN MALL! No pets. House consists of three separately leased apartments all with separate entrance.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1130 EAST HIGH ST
1130 East High Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
634 WATSON AVE
634 Watson Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1346 sqft
Unique "Round House" on Watson! Walk to downtown, or 5 mins to 29 or I64 from this central location. Open concept layout, two bedrooms one bath. Recently renovated. Large fenced yard on a lot that is >.5 acre in the city. Pets considered.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR
338 S Pantops Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR in Pantops. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hessian Hills Condominiums
1 Unit Available
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
781 sqft
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer.

