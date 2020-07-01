Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Forest, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
4 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Apply Today and Save!!Apply within 48 hours of your first contact and application fees are waived. Also. sign a 13 month lease and get $300 off your first full month's rent. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Forest
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Results within 5 miles of Forest
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Fort Hill
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
105 Snooty Fox Road
105 Snooty Fox Road, Bedford County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3360 sqft
Beautiful Home situated in Goode on 2 acres with 6 Bedrooms and 4 Baths! This split foyer homes comes with 2 master bedrooms, 2 full kitchens and plenty of room for guests.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Acres
233 Alta Lane - A
233 Alta Ln, Lynchburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
302 Capstone Drive - 301
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Cathedral Ceilings! Your unit will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Miller Park
2914 Langhorne Rd.
2914 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$595
2914 Langhorne Rd. // 2 BD, 1 BA // $595 - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Home located just off of Park Ave. and Memorial in Midtown Lynchburg. Nice Back Yard. Hardwood Flooring throughout Central Heat/Air. Close to Food, Shopping, and the Bus Line.

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
303 Rotunda Street - 207
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets, laminate hard wood

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
155 Rowse Drive
155 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Great End Unit Town Home located in Braxton Park Community. Close to shopping, eating and local amenities. Nice, open planned unit with hardwood floors downstairs that lead into a living room, kitchen, dining area and half bathroom downstairs.

1 of 4

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Perrymont
4605 Ferncliff Drive - A
4605 Ferncliff Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Single Family Home in Lynchburg! Please note: this is a listing for just the TOP PORTION of this property, the basement is rented separately. This great home is located to everything you want in Lynchburg.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
25 Blackberry Court - 1
25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC system. Hardwood floors in the living room, half bathroom, kitchen and dining nook located downstairs. A patio is located off of the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tate Springs
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!- This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
84 Mallard Lane
84 Mallard, Timberlake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2300 sqft
Craftsman style luxury town homes in Braxton Park community. Great open floor plan with the family room opening to the dining room & kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Forest

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
4628 South Amherst Highway - 2
4628 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
1 Bedroom
$375
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an upstairs 1 bedroom apartment, possible 2 bedroom with full bathroom.... Small kitchen offers stove, refrigerator. Brick home on Rt 29 near Dudleys Restaurant with two units. Main level unit has 2 BR/1BA and basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
158 Riviera Drive
158 Riviera Dr, Madison Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
Includes electricity, internet, water, sewer, trash. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, bamboo floors, tiled bath. Two dedicated parking spaces. Stainless appliances, private deck. Small pets allowed. Non smoking. Credit score >630 income 3X rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Forest, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

