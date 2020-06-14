Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

206 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,422
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13222 GOOSE POND LN
13222 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with9ft ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4609 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE
4609 Fair Valley Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1812 sqft
**TOTAL FINISHED SPACE 2,230 SF ***4 BED ROOM + 3.1 BATH + 2 CAR GARAGE ***WOOD FLOORS 3 LEVES ***NEXT TO FAIR LAKES SHOPPING MALL/EASY TO ACCESS RT.286 FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY/ RT.28/ RT.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1102 sqft
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lakes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
34 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,699
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
31 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Fair Lakes, VA

"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees" -- Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fair Lakes, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

