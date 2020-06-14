206 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA with hardwood floors
"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees" -- Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers
Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.