2 bed 2 bath apartments
168 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1192 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1102 sqft
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
5142 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5142 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1102 sqft
Cozy/Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo in gated community. This unit is gorgeous and model like in every way. Carpeting throughout and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lakes
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1126 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1108 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
