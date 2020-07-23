Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Cave Spring, VA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 Unit Available
3619 Timberline TRL
3619 Timberline Trail, Cave Spring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Amazing move in ready condo in a phenomenal location, just minutes to shopping, eating and downtown! This rare 2bed/2ba find features a bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office, amazing living room with cozy fireplace, in-unit laundry,

1 Unit Available
3381 Kelly LN
3381 Kelly Lane, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for rent with plenty of space! Property features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. Property is a grand total of 2214 square feet and is very spacious. Available 8/10/20.
6 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
2432 Brandon AVE SW
2432 Brandon Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2210 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with basement. Lots of space! Kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Entry offers kitchen, dining room, and living room.
11 Units Available
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
6 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
11 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
Contact for Availability
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)

1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

1 Unit Available
1737 Glendon RD
1737 Glendon Road, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1530 sqft
This Cape Cod-style house in Salem features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an attached 2-car garage, and a half-acre lot! Very convenient location and in a sought-after school district.

1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1
501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
680 sqft
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park

1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio.

1 Unit Available
Peachtree-Norwood
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.

1 Unit Available
Ridge Wood Park
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing.
12 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
10 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Contact for Availability
Preston Park
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.

1 Unit Available
Vinton
224 Foxland Ave
224 Foxland Avenue, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
843 sqft
This two bedroom one bath ranch home features hardwood floors, built in stove and dishwasher, as well as washer/dryer. This home offers gas heat and central air. There is a fenced-in backyard with a patio off the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
2353 WOLF RUN
2353 Wolf Run, Roanoke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1948 sqft
GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT LOCATION!! One level living-Updated kitchen w/granite countertops. Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, etc. Large unfinished walkout basement. Walk to the greenway and Parkway-great neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
4676 Afton LN
4676 Afton Lane, Roanoke County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3925 sqft
Amazing 1.5 Story Brick Home with Rocking Chair Front Porch for Rent in Roanoke County. This Property features 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with the Master Bedroom and Laundry on the Main Level.

1 Unit Available
Hollins
713 Lakeview Cir
713 Lakeview Circle, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included. -Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting.

1 Unit Available
Vinton
223-229 Jefferson Ave - 229
223 Jefferson Ave, Vinton, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Upper unit one bedroom apartment close to downtown Vinton. Small pets allowed, additional fees and requirements will apply, limit of one. No smoking unit. Second floor apartment of four unit building conveniently located near downtown Vinton.
City Guide for Cave Spring, VA

The music composer James Bland in his salute to Virginia writes, “Carry me back to old Virginny, there’s where the cotton and the corn and tomatoes grow, there’s where the birds warble sweet in the springtime, there’s where this old darkey’s heart am long’d to go.”

Cave Spring, a part of Virginia, was named after a spring running from a cave. The spring joined with several familiar springs, which all flowed westward until reaching the bottom. This bottom was later called “Muddy Lick” because a part of the water contains salt in it and the animals would regularly gather and lick the salt in the mud. The city has a population of 24,922 residents (according to the 2010 census) and covers a great part of the Southwest County in Roanoke. Hence, Cave Spring comes under the covering of the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Cave Spring is reported by visitors and residents to be a wonderful place to settle down. The area proves to be a wonderful place for family and friends to get along. The city of Roanoke runs adjacent to Cave Spring and thus the community takes advantage of the bustling activities that regularly happens in Roanoke. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Cave Spring, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cave Spring renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

