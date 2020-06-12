/
2 bedroom apartments
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
17 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
14 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
977 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
23 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
38 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
20 Units Available
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
26 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
59 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
15 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
29 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1227 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
9 Units Available
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park, Colin County Community College and Walmart. Spacious townhome apartments including washer and dryer connections, covered parking and private fenced backyards.
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
5251 FM 982
5251 Fm 982, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Branch Area of Princeton. Freshly Painted,New Window AC Units and Space Heaters. Stove will be installed before move in.
69 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
50 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
952 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
