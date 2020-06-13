Apartment List
/
TX
/
willow park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:41 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Willow Park, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2077 sqft
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Park

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
521 Parker Oaks Lane
521 Parker Oaks Ln, Hudson Oaks, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful custom home on large .77 acre lot in highly sought after Aledo ISD. Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, plus office. Second & third bedrooms share jack & jill bath with separate vanities and closets.
Results within 5 miles of Willow Park

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3316 sqft
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
134 Deer Creek Drive
134 Deer Creek Drive, Annetta, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2863 sqft
You'll love this! ALEDO ISD - LAKE FRONT PROPERTY - ON A PRIVATE LAKE. Over 2,000 sq Ft one story home. The back deck is over 1,000 sq ft more! 3 Very Large Bedrooms 2 Dining areas 2 living areas. Massive kitchen. Double ovens - one convection oven.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Chateau Drive
111 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
2312 sqft
Gated Community in Aledo! - In process of make-ready and interior photos. Located in a newer, gated subdivision this brick and stone home is close to town in desirable Aledo! Three bedroom plus den with a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Willow Park
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
36 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
8150 Money Drive
8150 Money Lane, Tarrant County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2333 sqft
Currently under construction, so use your imagination and get ready to enjoy this brand new home! Located in Pyramid Acres, you'll find this beauty is upgraded nicely with Cathedral, barreled, and domed ceilings, granite, fireplace, convection

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
105 Breeders Drive
105 Breeders Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2172 sqft
Wonderful, new single story home for lease with convenient access to the highway, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1136 Jameson Street
1136 Jameson Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1162 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 2 BR – 2 BA – 2 Car Garage – 1,162 sf Brick Home in a Great Location. New Flooring - Wood Look Tile with New Carpet in Bedrooms. Freshly Painted. Granite Countertops. Nice Covered Back Porch. Fenced Backyard With Storage Building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
306 W Russell Street W
306 West Russell Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 306 W Russell Street W in Weatherford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
952 E 3rd Street E
952 E 3rd St, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
918 sqft
COUNTRY ATMOSPHERE! 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Duplex. Lots Of Trees! 2 Car Carport. Privacy Fenced Back Yard. Stained Concrete Floors. Well & Septic. Dumpster & Lawn Care Provided. No Smoking. No Pets. Must Be 25 Years or Older To Lease.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
251 Baughman Hill Road
251 Baughman Hill Rd, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1073 sqft
Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid metal fence for privacy. Very well maintained property.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
110 S Walnut Street
110 South Walnut Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3148 sqft
This immaculately kept 1896 home comes fully furnished and sits in the heart of downtown Weatherford. The 3 bedroom 3 bath property has a great flow through the kitchen, parlor. dining and living rooms, making it great for hosing guests.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
119 Bennett Hills Drive
119 Bennett Hills Dr, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1366 sqft
Gorgeous Property in Brock ISD! 3 Bedroom 2 bath townhome that allows you to relax in luxury while being in the country.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
904 S Lamar Street
904 S Lamar St, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$3,410
288 sqft
Brookdale Weatherford is a retirement community offering personalized assisted living options for seniors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1921 Bay Laurel Drive
1921 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2200 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Ann St.
1206 Ann Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1423 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage Brick Home in Great Location. - FOR LEASE! Nice 3 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage Brick Home in Great Location. 1,423 sf. Laminate Flooring. Partially Fenced Backyard With Covered Porch.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
716 Terrace Drive
716 Terrace Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1842 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3-2-2 Brick Home in Quiet Neighborhood. 1,842 sf. Large Corner Lot With Big Shade Trees & Beautiful St. Augustine Yard . Refrigerator. Cooktop. Oven. DW. Microwave. 1 Small < 20 lbs. Cat or Dog with Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Willow Park, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Willow Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Willow Park 1 BedroomsWillow Park 2 BedroomsWillow Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWillow Park 3 Bedrooms
Willow Park Apartments with BalconyWillow Park Apartments with GarageWillow Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Willow Park Apartments with ParkingWillow Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWillow Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXStephenville, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College