3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:08 AM
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Terrell, TX
115 Mitchell Street
115 Mitchell St, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2419 sqft
Spacious living in the heart of Terrell. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with plenty of room. Open living spaces. The kitchen is a chef's delight with plenty of counter space and granite counter tops! Large Master suite and walk-in closet.
115 Brooks Street
115 Brooks St, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115 Brooks Street in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!
1716 Eastgate Drive
1716 Eastgate Dr, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1383 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Eastgate Drive in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!
119 Hamilton Drive
119 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1565 sqft
Lovely Brick House with Stone Accents. Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen counter tops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
118 Hamilton Drive
118 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1496 sqft
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath home. The house features open floor plan with granite countertop. built-in Microwave and much more! Fenced back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
245 Willow Creek Lane
245 Willow Creek Ln, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1693 sqft
The property will be available on September 1, 2019
Results within 5 miles of Terrell
Windmill Farms
1133 Singletree
1133 Singletree Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1810 sqft
1133 Singletree Available 06/15/20 Open floor plan home in Forney! - Lovely home in a great neighborhood. Super floor plan with formal that can be living, dining or office space. Family room open to kitchen. Occupied till 5-31.
Windmill Farms
2022 Preston Trl
2022 Preston Trl, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
*Showings available starting June 8th All of our properties are professionally cleaned*
Windmill Farms
2101 Juniper Drive
2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools,
Windmill Farms
5005 Creekdale Court
5005 Creekdale Ct, Kaufman County, TX
Pretty open kitchen 4.3.2 HH contemporary 2241 sqft home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community.
Windmill Farms
5200 Prairie Rose Drive
5200 Prairie Rose Dr, Kaufman County, TX
Open kitchen 4.2.2 HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community.
Windmill Farms
2133 Cedar Park Drive
2133 Cedar Park Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1616 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Forney! The house has great features for anyone to enjoy. This one is a steal! Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house offers a nice size Master bedroom and master bathroom suite.
Windmill Farms
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.
Windmill Farms
4475 Elderberry Street
4475 Elderberry Street, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1860 sqft
Open kitchen HH contemporary 3.2.2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people.
Windmill Farms
5070 Royal Springs Drive
5070 Royal Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
2-story house located in Windmill Farms. Great school district. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room downstairs. Open Kitchen concept. Spacious bedrooms.
2421 Anton Drive
2421 Anton Dr, Forney, TX
Come check out this single story 5 bedroom home in Travis Ranch Forney! Granite counter tops, decorative light fixtures grand living room with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
Windmill Farms
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.
1036 E Oaklawn Drive
1036 East Oaklawn Drive, Talty, TX
GREAT 4-3-3 HOME ON ONE ACRE ESTATE. ENTERTAINERS BACKYARD PARADISE WITH HUGE SPARKLING POOL AND PALM TREES! HUGE PATIO DECK. KITCHEN HAS ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS - WORK ISLAND. HUE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS BACK YARD.
Windmill Farms
3005 Guadalupe Drive
3005 Guadalupe Drive, Kaufman County, TX
Gorgeous home loaded with lots of upgrades; granite kitchen counter tops, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, furniture vanities, Jacuzzi tub, energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, cast stone fire
Results within 10 miles of Terrell
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
Better than New! Barely lived.
11170 Jennifer Circle
11170 Jennifer Circle, Kaufman County, TX
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour.Charming home nestled in a quiet neighborhood with great schools on a little over an acre lot.Features Hardwood floors throughout,including under the carpet in perfect condition.
406 S Main Street
406 South Main Street, Crandall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1655 sqft
New flooring, paint, appliances, fixtures and more in this spacious home. Living area including porch conversion is nearly two thousand sf. Great location on an affordable house in Crandall. A six hundred twenty-five credit score is required.