123 Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 04:44am
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Results within 5 miles of La Porte
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
12 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
62 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
40 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
20 Units Available
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,058
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1085 sqft
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
City Guide for La Porte, TX

The (Figurative) Birthplace of Texas: The Battle of San Jacinto, near what is now La Porte, Texas, took place in the spring of 1836, ending Texas' Revolution and granting Texas the separation from Mexico it so desperately desired.

Nearly 34,000 people are nestled within the approximately 30 square miles of this La Porte. La Porte is located 21 miles from Houston, which alone might be enough to tempt you to move here! An even more compelling reason is that the cost of living here is much lower than in most parts of the U.S.

Having trouble with Craigslist La Porte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in La Porte, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Porte renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

