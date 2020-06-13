123 Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX with balcony
The (Figurative) Birthplace of Texas: The Battle of San Jacinto, near what is now La Porte, Texas, took place in the spring of 1836, ending Texas' Revolution and granting Texas the separation from Mexico it so desperately desired.
Nearly 34,000 people are nestled within the approximately 30 square miles of this La Porte. La Porte is located 21 miles from Houston, which alone might be enough to tempt you to move here! An even more compelling reason is that the cost of living here is much lower than in most parts of the U.S.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Porte renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.