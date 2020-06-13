/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Results within 5 miles of La Porte
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
20 Units Available
Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,058
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1130 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1085 sqft
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated February 24 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park On Burke in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of La Porte
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Meadowbrook - Allendale
16 Units Available
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1089 sqft
We are a gated community located in South Houston only minutes away from I-45, Highway 3 and Hobby Airport.We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We also have all bills paid units available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
63 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Cloverleaf
13 Units Available
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1158 sqft
Contemporary apartment homes with hardwood floors and custom finishes. Community offers outside storage and plenty of green space. Easy access to I-10 for a smooth commute. Shop at nearby New Forest Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
27 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Meadowbrook - Allendale
3 Units Available
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allendale Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Porte 3 BedroomsLa Porte Accessible Apartments
La Porte Apartments with BalconyLa Porte Apartments with GarageLa Porte Apartments with GymLa Porte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Porte Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX