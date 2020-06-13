/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summerfields
20 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Fairway Bend
39 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1364 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
Alliance Gateway
38 Units Available
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:06pm
35 Units Available
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1402 sqft
Cozy homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and W/D hookup. Enjoy access to a dog park, coffee bar and grill area on-site. Close to I-35. Near Arcadia Trail Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Fort Worth
30 Units Available
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1438 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Fairway Bend
49 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,187
1754 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
$
Northbrook
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
$
20 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
41 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
141 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1617 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
