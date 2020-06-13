Apartment List
109 Apartments for rent in Celina, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

428 Dartmoor Drive
428 Dartmoor Drive, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2137 sqft
Beautiful 4-2-2 Corner lot in Celina ISD! This great home is ready for you! Fresh paint, carpet and wood-like laminate floors (2016). Dual formals upon entry. Raised ceilings throughout. Open kitchen to family room over looking fireplace.

2841 Saddlebred Trail
2841 Saddlebred Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1941 sqft
Ready for Move In Now! Very Clean. Fresh Interior Paint. Great Wood Laminate Flooring. Very Open Floor Plan: 4 Bedrooms, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. HUGE Backyard. Community Pool is just down the street.

311 Tarpan Trail
311 Tarpan Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2002 sqft
Wonderful floor plan with splited 4 bedrooms in the master plan community. Laminate floor,New paint and new carpet. Large covered patio in the back yard. Walk to park and swim Pool. Listing agent is related to the owner of the property.

3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

419 Andalusian Trail
419 Andalusian Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1913 sqft
Open, bright and spacious home in Carter Ranch with pool,park, cabana, pavilion, playground, a 10 acre lake with fishing pier and walking trails. Large breakfast nook and kitchen with granite counter-tops.

4308 Salado Creek Way
4308 Salado Creek Way, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2699 sqft
2 story 4 bed 2 full & 2 half bath with formal dinning, gameroom , cover patio & FP. Granite counters; Ge stainless appliances with built in gas range and electric oven.

517 Mustang Trail
517 Mustang Trail, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2301 sqft
Well maintained home with designer paint, ceramic tile, hardwoods, 42 inch cabinets in kitchen and ss steel appliances. Large game room upstairs features extra niche for desk or gym. Back yard has extended patio and sprinkler system.

1220 Stone Lane
1220 Stone Lane, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3731 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the community of Heritage. Gorgeous kitchen overlooks the family room and offers granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, and an ample amount of prep space.
Results within 1 mile of Celina

601 Sunbury Lane
601 Sunbury Lane, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3420 sqft
This gorgeous home in Tanners Mill might be just what you're looking for! Located in the heart of Prosper, it is an easy commute to the Dallas North Tollway 5 miles away.

8110 Rawhide Road
8110 Rawhide Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8110 Rawhide Road in Collin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Celina
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Stonebridge Ranch
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1463 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. JULY 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Celina, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Celina renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

