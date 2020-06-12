/
2 bedroom apartments
81 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Celina, TX
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1219 Preston
1219 Preston Road, Celina, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) Brand new 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex! Roommates considered
Results within 5 miles of Celina
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stonebridge Ranch
13 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1363 sqft
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
38 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
37 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1108 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stonebridge Ranch
17 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Stonebridge Ranch
20 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1336 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
25 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1108 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Stonebridge Ranch
45 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
266 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Celina
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
29 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
198 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1150 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
19 Units Available
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1176 sqft
Located in Frisco, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Resort-style pool and tanning decks for residents. Units feature soaring 12-foot ceilings, garden tubs, and gourmet island kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
40 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1205 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
60 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
39 Units Available
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1146 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and Highway 21. Luxury units have vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and laundry. The community also has 24-hour maintenance, pool, and clubhouse.
