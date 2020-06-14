38 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 2
1 of 42
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 40
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 70
1 of 46
1 of 37
1 of 30
1 of 7
Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.
From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.
Having trouble with Craigslist Atascocita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atascocita renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.