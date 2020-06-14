Apartment List
/
TX
/
atascocita
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atascocita renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
227 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
135 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
27 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lake Houston
28 Units Available
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Lake Houston
23 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Lake Houston
18 Units Available
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
$
Kingwood
55 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$782
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Humble
7 Units Available
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1368 sqft
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1546 sqft
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kingwood
29 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kingwood
10 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kingwood
36 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
81 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1286 sqft
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Humble
28 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Nestled in the award-winning master-planned community of Fall Creek, Stonegrove provides an apartment living experience unmatched in the area.From the moment you first experience Stonegrove, you can tell there is something special here.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 18 at 04:01pm
Kingwood
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Kingwood, Texas with easy access to nearby shops, restaurants and schools. All tenants have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a communal media room.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
10 Units Available
Fall Creek Square
15116 Mesa Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
Beautiful apartments have high ceilings and private balconies or patios. The onsite clubhouse has a full kitchen. Covered parking and guest parking provided. Located near several excellent restaurants.
City Guide for Atascocita, TX

Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.

From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.

Having trouble with Craigslist Atascocita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Atascocita, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atascocita renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita 3 BedroomsAtascocita Accessible Apartments
Atascocita Apartments with BalconyAtascocita Apartments with GarageAtascocita Apartments with GymAtascocita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtascocita Apartments with Move-in Specials
Atascocita Apartments with ParkingAtascocita Apartments with PoolAtascocita Apartments with Washer-DryerAtascocita Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtascocita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch