2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX
10 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
228 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
137 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1056 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Lake Houston
23 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1055 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
25 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1232 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Lake Houston
25 Units Available
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Lake Houston
18 Units Available
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
11 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Lake Houston
27 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
Kingwood
56 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1020 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
867 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
Kingwood
27 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
13 Units Available
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$951
956 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in Northern Houston near Sam Houston Tollway.
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1232 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Kingwood
16 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1202 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Kingwood
23 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Kingwood
38 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Humble
26 Units Available
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
83 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
