2 bedroom apartments
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2831 Thompson Station Rd, E
2831 Thompsons Station Road East, Thompson's Station, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1571 sqft
Wonderful one level home with beautiful hardwood floors. Lawn care and water are provided by the owner ****Lease term for this property would be month to month. The owner is selling his home on the back of the property.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1752 Lewisburg Pike
1752 Lewisburg Pike, Thompson's Station, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1083 sqft
Private location but very convenient. Only 1/2 mile to 840 and 3.5 miles to Berry Farms, Completely renovated Duplex with laminate hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, updated features. New deck off the back.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Cashmere Drive
906 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, all appliances remain including refrigerator, & back patio with privacy fence.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Cashmere Dr
1311 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful end unit that features a very open floor plan, hardwood flooring, one level living, deck off the back, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and arched entry details. Extra storage room under the home. Completely updated.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1017 McKenna Dr O-4
1017 Mckenna Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
End unit townhouse featuring extensive real sand and finished hard wood floors on main, a cozy fireplace with built in shelving, eat in kitchen, and 2 master suites with high vaulted ceilings & walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Newport Valley Cir-M4
3000 New Port Valley Cir, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
TOWNHOME- Quality townhome offers sand and finish hardwood, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, underground utilities, sidewalks and Williamson county schools.
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
37 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1101 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
915 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
211 Everbright Ave
211 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1280 sqft
harming cottage close to downtown Franklin shops and eats! Completely remodeled kitchen with top of the line upgrades, new paint, refinished floors, huge yard.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1268 Carriage Park Dr
1268 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1224 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (even internet cable included as well as all other utilities). Fully furnished 2 story condo. TV/DVD, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, DW, Microwave, Coffee Maker, King Bed, Full Bed, Patio and Storage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Downs Blvd
1101 Downs Boulevard, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
One-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Hardison Hills. Sought after location near Downtown Franklin. Rent includes access to pool and lawn/landscaping service.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2271 Dewey Dr
2271 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Great end unit in Spring Hill. Walk to the neighborhood pool, the Spring Hill Rec center, and more. Great location close to everything in Spring Hill. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite, and stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
6051 Rural Plains Cir
6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath condo with balcony featuring the best views of Berry Farms town center. Self contained community offering all you need for every day life! You are steps away from shops and restaurants.
