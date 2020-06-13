Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Box Elder, SD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Grandeur Lane
304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2244 sqft
304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
857 Tower Rd 101
857 Tower Rd, Box Elder, SD
1 Bedroom
$885
801 sqft
Tower Heights Apartments - Property Id: 272277 Brand New, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located 1.2 miles from Ellsworth Air Force Base. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Bear Tooth Dr
302 Bear Tooth Drive, Box Elder, SD
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass
Results within 5 miles of Box Elder
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
15 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2577 Leola Ln
2577 Leola Lane, Rapid Valley, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2264 sqft
2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.
Results within 10 miles of Box Elder
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
16 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
Studio
$610
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$950
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
15 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
7 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1340 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1391 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$815
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3930 Park Dr
3930 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4616 Chalkstone #J
4616 Chalkstone Drive, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
4616 Chalkstone #J Available 06/15/20 Affordable Condo Available June 2020 - This 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers one level main floor maintenance free living and represents a great value in our market.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3934 Park Dr
3934 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
3934 Park Dr Available 06/21/20 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Box Elder, SD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Box Elder renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

