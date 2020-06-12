/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Travelers Rest, SC
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Love Drive
305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1096 sqft
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This home is fully renovated and has all
Results within 5 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1091 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Bankside Road
112 Bankside Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse near Furman and Cherrydale - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. Immaculate and updated. All appliance include Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer furnished and located upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1
807 Edgemont Ave, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
674 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late! 2 Bedroom/1.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
103 Lions Park Road
103 Lions Park Road, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Lions Park Road in Slater-Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1150 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$981
1069 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$870
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$917
972 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
976 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
6 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southern Side
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
