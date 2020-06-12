/
2 bedroom apartments
50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7
1432 Highway 544, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1432 Hwy 544 Unit C7 Available 06/15/20 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome in the Sinclair community - great location! - Great little townhome off of 544 near CCU and Conway Medical Center. Spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit F
220 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 220-f. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H
360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath for $800 a month! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-H. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
300 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 300-I. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
460 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit A
460 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 460-A. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
131 University Dr
131 University Boulevard, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900 $1050 Includes Utilities. One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1200 Includes Utilities. Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1300 Includes Utilities.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
200 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 200-I. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer hook up.
Results within 1 mile of Red Hill
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop Unit I
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
- AVAILABLE NOW! CLOSE TO CCU, CONWAY HOSPITAL AND MORE! (RLNE4575882)
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.
Results within 5 miles of Red Hill
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C
480 River Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
790 sqft
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C - 480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C Available 07/01/20 River Oaks 1st floor condo - First floor 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo with a screened-in porch overlooking River Oaks golf course.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
136 Sardis Drive
136 Sardis Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615316)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2407 James Street #407
2407 James Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
2407 James Street - 2407 James Street #407 Available 07/01/20 River Palms-Conway - Great 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath. There is laminate flooring in living, dining room and kitchen. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ANY SHOWING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 WHITE RIVER DRIVE, UNIT 25-G
505 White River Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE2576796)
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1
3910 Socastee Boulevard, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Pine Street - E
1200 Pine Street, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Recently renovated townhome in a great location. Conveniently located in Conway off of Hwy. 501 behind Popeye's Chicken. 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath with full bath on the second floor. Newer kitchen appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
6626 Heron Point
6626 Heron Point, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
411 Seabert Rd.
411 Seabert Road, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Super clean and freshly painted 2 Br Unit in Carolina Forest. Each bedroom has their own private bath. Washer and dryer located on the second floor. Plenty of closet space. 1/2 bath on the first floor! Has a large storage area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Conway Borough
1 Unit Available
1003 7th Ave
1003 7th Avenue, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
COZY COTTAGE IN DOWNTOWN CONWAY! - Downtown cottage featuring 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath cottage separate dinning room, cozy living area and a extra office/play room just off the kitchen.
