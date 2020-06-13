/
3 bedroom apartments
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Murrells Inlet, SC
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Bend Ave.
530 Bend Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bend Ave - 3 bedroom, 2 bath walking distance to the marsh walk and restaurants in Murrells Inlet. First floor is living space. Second floor is unfurnished and can be used for storage with owners approval. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5827345)
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 Old South Circle
435 Old South Circle, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
Jamestowne Village - UPDATED Beautiful Townhome. Comes with New Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1057 Lizzie Lane
1057 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
Built 2017-4 bdrm 2 bth/ St James School District - Property Id: 285090 Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the new section of Mallard Landing Village.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
126 Burkridge West Dr
126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
104 Collins Glenn Dr
104 Collins Glenn Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1760 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desired community of Collins Glen in Murrells Inlet. Close to Blackmoor Golf Course, Huntington Beach State Park, and located in award winning St. James School District.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
109 Ashley River Rd
109 Ashley River Road, Horry County, SC
House For Rent at "The Lakes" Beautifully Landscaped Home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the desirable neighborhood, "The Lakes" within minutes of Surfside Beach & Pier.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
55 Sandlapper Way
55 Sandlapper Way, Georgetown County, SC
This fabulous unfurnished home of 4BR, 4.5 BA, was built in 2015 and includes 3,062 Sq Ft of finished area. Each bedroom has a bath. All rooms are large. Kitchen and living room are open with separate dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1060 Lizzie Ln
1060 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Will consider a 6-month lease but prefer longer Nearly Brand NEW Home in Mallard Landing off Glens bay rd. This home has an open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
612 16th ave North
612 16th Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
LakeView Home NO HOA bring boat,RV Camper - Property Id: 242715 Bright and light wood floors, big closets close to Beach living room dinning room family room large Carport there is a garage in the back yard for storage only over sized back yard
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
14 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Piper Court
629 Piper Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Osprey Cove - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new paint, flooring and carpet. Call us to schedule a showing today! (RLNE5844875)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
649 Swinford Dr
649 Swinford Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR, 2 Bath off Forestbrook rd - Property Id: 295708 Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse Market common - Property Id: 292264 Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome in The heart of market common within walking distance to shops and restaurants Gorgeous Corner unit with wood floors, stainless appliances , and granite
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Pipers Lane
607 Pipers Ln, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767534)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.
