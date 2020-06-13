43 Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 Gulledge St
325 Gulledge Street, Moncks Corner, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 325 Gulledge St in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Lazy River Lane
220 Lazy River Lane, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1614 sqft
220 Lazy River Lane Available 07/01/20 Moss Grove Plantation - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in the Moss Grove Plantation neighborhood of Moncks Corner! Upgrades include wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, granite

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4000 Carolina Bay
4000 Carolina Bay Drive, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
4000 Carolina Bay Available 06/21/20 Oak Hill Subidivision. Moncks Corner/Summerville - Adorable one story home located in Oak Hill Subdivision. Living room offers plenty of wall space and lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
364 Lakewind Drive
364 Lakewind Drive, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2164 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Moss Grove Plantation of Moncks Corner! This large, one-story home backs up to wood with a partial lake view.
Results within 5 miles of Moncks Corner
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Kirkland St
104 Kirkland Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Goose Creek - Brand new spacious single family home connected on both sides. There's an open concept living area, kitchen and family room that leads out to a screened in porch and lovely back yard area.
Results within 10 miles of Moncks Corner
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moncks Corner, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moncks Corner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

