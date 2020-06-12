/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Easley, SC
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1269 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Easley
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1350 sqft
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
Results within 10 miles of Easley
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Southern Side
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Brandon
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1091 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
West End Market
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Greenville
171 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue - A
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1200 sqft
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
59 Bagwell Circle
59 Bagwell Circle, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1586 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with added bonus room available now!!! Nearly everything in this home has been newly remodeled and updated! TThis property is guaranteed to satisfy and won't be available very long so hurry up and ACT
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Downtown Greenville
1 Unit Available
224 S Laurens Street
224 South Laurens Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
930 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Almost 1,000 sq feet of amazing downtown condo space.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Pettigru Historic District
1 Unit Available
10 Manly Street
10 A3 Manly St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
Historic Charleston style building presents downtown living in elegance. Oak floors, split bedroom plan, open design. Balcony overlooks landscaped courtyard. Balcony access from living room and from master bedroom. Furnished washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Mcbee Avenue Area
1 Unit Available
230 E Broad Street
230 East Broad Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
McDaniel Green - Single level condo located three blocks from Main Street in Greenville. Hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances and fresh paint throughout. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Living room/dining room combination.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
**AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
