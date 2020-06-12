/
2 bedroom apartments
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pawtucket, RI
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
76 PARKSIDE Avenue
76 Parkside Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1128 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION TUCKED AWAY ON A TREE LINED STREET, QUIET ONE WAY STREET LEADS OUT TO ENTERENCE TO SLATER PARK AND CLOSE TO THE TEN MILE RIVER. WALKING DISTANCE TO COUNTRY CLUB, SLATER PARK AND BEAUTIFUL JOGGING PATH.
Results within 1 mile of Pawtucket
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 8th St
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
650 sqft
18 8th Street luxury apartments - Property Id: 262196 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
Hope
1 Unit Available
122 5th Street
122 5th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1014 sqft
East Side Style Apartments offer’s: Furnished and unfurnished apartments for today’s discerning tenants. These beautiful apartments are nestled on the East Side, walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, and Parks.
Results within 5 miles of Pawtucket
Verified
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Verified
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Wayland
1 Unit Available
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
168 williams street 3
168 Williams Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Large 2bed 1 bath 5 min from brown - Property Id: 297657 beautiful 2bed 3 floor 5 min walk to brown ,near wickenden street coffee shop and restaurant Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
150 Prospect St pro 2
150 Prospect St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/05/20 2 bed-1 bath unit On Historic College hill! - Property Id: 292216 Spacious and elegant 2 bedroom unit available on the East Side Of Providence. Located within walking Distance of Brown University and RISD.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
222 Gano St 101
222 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
walk to wayland square 2 bed heat included - Property Id: 288530 walk to wayland square east side market and whole food open floor kitchen 2 large bed outdoor space must to see today ask for adi 4075200012 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
34 East Manning Street
34 E Manning St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
All Utilities Included! Nice 2 BR Apt Near Brown - Property Id: 120992 All Utilities Included! Available now or June 1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in East Side. Walk to Brown University and Wayland Square.
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3
179 County St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830 Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails.
Wayland
1 Unit Available
198 Wayland Sq 41
198 Wayland Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
WAYLAND promising location - Property Id: 277098 Sunny Parkside 2 Bedroom Apartment $1600.00 // Available may 15, 2020 ~ East Side ~ Ideal location - on Wayland Sq. 700 Sq. Ft. - 2st floor unit Hardwoods throughout Hot Water Included+ Heat.
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
100 Exchange St 1402
100 Exchange St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799 We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence.