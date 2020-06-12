/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
201 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1334 Montgomery Ave
1334 East Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
1334 Montgomery Ave Available 07/16/20 Renovated Two Bedroom in Narberth - This is a recently updated two bedroom unit on the second floor of a smaller complex. The unit opens to a brand new kitchen with an open living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Narberth
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wynnewood
30 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Narberth
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Bryn Mawr
98 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Spruce Hill
28 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wynnefield Heights
136 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
West Central Germantown
81 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Overbrook
22 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1018 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Wynnefield Heights
13 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Upper Roxborough
71 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 06:55pm
Wynnefield Heights
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
84 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
Similar Pages
Narberth 1 BedroomsNarberth 2 BedroomsNarberth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNarberth Accessible ApartmentsNarberth Apartments with BalconyNarberth Apartments with Garage
Narberth Apartments with GymNarberth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNarberth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNarberth Apartments with ParkingNarberth Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ