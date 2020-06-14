28 Apartments for rent in Macungie, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Macungie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Ancient Oaks
9 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Results within 1 mile of Macungie

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2898 Sequoia Drive
2898 Sequoia Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Immaculate East Penn townhome in Penns West! Featuring an open concept living room and dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors , and family room in finished basement with 1/2 bath! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs , 2 car garage ,
Results within 5 miles of Macungie
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Trexlertown
8 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
939 Broad Street
939 Broad St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
939 Broad Street Available 07/04/20 Amazing Remodeled 2.5 Bedroom Home in Emmaus - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call one of these Highly sought after homes your own.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5155 Dogwood Trail
5155 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1857 sqft
5155 Dogwood Trail Available 07/01/20 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in Parkland School District!.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
231 Snapdragon Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
938 King Way
938 King Way, Breinigsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1670 sqft
END UNIT 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the Highgate community in Parkland School District. Conveniently located just minutes from routes 100, 222, 22,78/309, and PA Turnpike.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dorneyville
1 Unit Available
3712 Crest View Drive
3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful townhome in East Penn School District. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite &powder room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5127 Dogwood Trail
5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1956 sqft
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of Macungie
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Allentown
40 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lehigh Parkway
2 Units Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Keck Park
6 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
24 S 8th St 3C
24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026 Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5227 Chandler Way
5227 Chandler Way, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2390 sqft
Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills - Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills with over 2,000 sq.ft of living space includes 3/4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, and family room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
336 North 8th Street
336 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Historic Allentown features wood floors, Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, and modern kitchen. Fenced yard offers a quiet retreat from the city.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 207
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
6th Ward
1 Unit Available
114 West Allen Street
114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. Each unit in this brand new renovated complex has hardwood floors, ultra modern kitchens with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances and in- unit washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Macungie, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Macungie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

