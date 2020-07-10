Apartment List
/
PA
/
erie
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Erie, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Erie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South East Hills
522 E. 38th Street
522 East 38th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Student Rental near Mercyhurst - Students Welcome! Beautiful very clean and well maintained 3 bedrooms home. FEATURES: * Fenced in back yard with deck *1.5 baths * Open floor plan with a large living room and connected dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Side Squires
1202 BROWN Avenue
1202 Brown Avenue, Erie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
First floor, 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Freshly painted with new carpet and laminate flooring. Blinds on all windows for privacy. Parking for one car in the driveway.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
409 W 18TH Street
409 West 18th Street, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
$49,900
713 sqft
Completely remodeled and handicap accessible. C-1 local business district zoning located on a double lot. Off street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront
1102 W 8th St 2
1102 West 8th Street, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 1102 1st fl front - Property Id: 287439 This immaculate 2 bdrm 1st fl located in a great neighbor hood just blocks from frontier park, and minutes from the mall or downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South East Hills
558 E. 38th Street
558 East 38th Street, Erie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
Across Street from Mercyhurst University - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent! - Students Welcome! Large 4 bedroom rental home across the street from Mercyhurst University. Large fenced in side yard. One car garage available for additional rent per month.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
223 West 16th Street 1
223 W 16th St, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
223-227 West 16th Street - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 48621 One-bedroom studio apartment in a large vintage building. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, and use of coin-op laundry machines in basement.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South East Hills
3824 Lake Pleasant Roa
3824 Lake Pleasant Road, Erie, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
REMODELED HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS FULLY APPLICANCED KITCHEN AND WASHER/DRYER. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, WATER, SEWER, AND GARBAGE. BLOCKS FROM MERCYHURST 2 MILES TO GANNON AND 4 MILES TO BEHREND. OFF STREET PARKING.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Bayfront
221 Liberty Street
221 Liberty Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1446 sqft
221 Liberty Street Available 07/15/20 Bayfront! Remodeled Single Family Home 3 bed 3 Full baths with 3rd Story bonus living space. - Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 baths with 3rd Story bonus living space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1221 E 20th St.
1221 East 20th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
989 sqft
3BR House with new paint, flooring - Nice 3BR house for rent with new paint, flooring, and replacement windows. Off-street parking and back yard. Lots of living space downstairs. Rent is $875 a month, and includes water/sewer/garbage.
Results within 1 mile of Erie

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5701 MILL Street
5701 Mill Street, Erie County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1606 sqft
This move-in ready home has been recently updated and has so much to offer. Spacious layout with tons of storage. Features include: Large private back yard and deck, 2 car garage with space for your vehicles and more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Presque Isle Blvd Unit #203
302 Presque Isle Boulevard, Erie County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
927 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo in Millcreek For Rent! - FEATURES: Beautiful 2nd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Millcreek. Corporate Move-in Ready. In ground outdoor pool use from May-Sept.
Results within 5 miles of Erie

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2428 Powell Avenue
2428 Powell Ave, Erie County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, located in Millcreek Township. THE ASBURY - Beautiful townhome in Millcreek school district

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2916 Woodview Dr
2916 Woodview Dr, Erie County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
2916 Woodview Dr Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Pleasant Valley Subdivision. - Located in the Millcreek School District. This beautiful home features: 4 bedrooms, 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Erie, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Erie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Erie 3 Bedrooms
Erie Apartments with Parking