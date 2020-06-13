Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA with balcony

44 Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA with balcony

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
2 Units Available
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1921 sqft
Situated just outside of Doylestown, this complex offers two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly townhomes complete with huge floor plans, finished basements, and more. Other amenities include ample storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
74 E STATE STREET
74 East State Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Doylestown

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4-13 ASPEN WAY
4-13 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Welcome to 4-13 Aspen Way. This unit is very special in the community. It is one of the largest models (5 like) in Chestnut Grove. Not only is it large but completely update! This unit features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath .

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2332 LOWER STATE ROAD
2332 Lower State Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2057 sqft
This captivating and private setting was the former Sunny Side School . Lush vegetation and tall trees shelter this former schoolhouse that was carefully and tastefully converted to a home in 1988. The home was completely updated in 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4641 OLD OAK ROAD
4641 Old Oak Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3063 sqft
Short term rental. Move right into this beautifully totally furnished home in excellent condition! Utilites included. This is the owners personal residence. One-three month lease preferred.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5453 YORK ROAD
5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres.

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
City Guide for Doylestown, PA

Doylestown is internationally renowned for the Mercer Museum and "Tools of the Nation," both inspirational structures that enrich the entire community, and the latter artistic work is one of the most important collections of its kind in the world.

The borough of Doylestown transformed itself from a quiet country landscape to the county seat of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a highly desirable community with easy access to major urban cities like Philadelphia. Today it is best known as a residential and professional township. Individuals seeking life-changing opportunities are drawn to Doylestown's possibilities. The town is also known as a region where art, architecture and good dining are distinctive, appreciated treasures. The only challenge is finding places to live in Doylestown, since everyone else is competing for the same spoils. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Doylestown, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Doylestown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

