Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:48 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Downingtown, PA with hardwood floors

35 Apartments for rent in Downingtown, PA with hardwood floors

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE
441 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Downingtown
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
131 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:46 AM
13 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
196 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
278 W Boot Rd
278 West Boot Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury townhouse on a private drive situated on 2.5 acres of land. Minutes to Whitford and Exton regional rail stations, 30 Bypass and Route 202. This home has just been recently remodeled featuring high-end finishes throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD
253 Flagstone, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1380 sqft
Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 BURKE ROAD
1312 Burke Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
400 sqft
Come see this charming 3 bedroom rental in a great, convenient location with access to all major roadways leading into West Chester and Exton/ Downingtown. This three bedroom one bath is one you do not want to miss.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
510 WELLINGTON SQUARE
510 Wellington Square, Eagleview, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2280 sqft
Rare Rental opportunity at Chester County's premier luxury condominium - Wellington at Eagleview . Fabulous Palmetto corner end unit with ~2284 interior square feet of luxury living space. Features 2 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Downingtown
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,032
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
$
33 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
20 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 16 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Justin Drive
146 Justin Drive, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1593 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Borough of West Chester! Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
31 South Walnut Street - 2
31 South Walnut Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Live in a quaint and historic one bedroom apartment in the heart of the Borough of West Chester. Wood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, large eat-in kitchen, provide a comfortable and easy-to-live-in home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
216 BEAVER CREEK ROAD
216 Beaver Creek Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
1st floor 1 bedroom apartment in a charming converted carriage house overlooking over 30 acres of protected farmlands. A beautiful country setting yet just minutes from Downingtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
430 S MATLACK ST
430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. 1ST Month is free for those that begin lease by July 15th, 2020! Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking.

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1636 South Coventry Lane
1636 Coventry Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1580 sqft
Welcome home to this 1,580 square foot Brick Town Home located in Coventry Village in Westtown Township. This large town home includes 3 Bedrooms with 2.

1 of 74

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1911 Cavalier Ln
1911 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ridge - Property Id: 310935 Great private end unit townhome for rent - Downingtown East School district.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
696 MILITIA HILL DRIVE
696 Militia Hill Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3900 sqft
Welcome to 696 Militia Hill Drive, a gorgeous custom home in West Chester School District. Step into the grand foyer and be greeted by beautiful hardwood flooring that spreads throughout much of the main floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Downingtown, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Downingtown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

