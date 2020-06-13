/
3 bedroom apartments
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
962 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
1 Unit Available
9634 SE 29th Avenue
9634 Southeast 29th Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1262 sqft
Single-level, Milwaukie Home - - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Large living room with vaulted ceiling - Attached 2-car garage - Laundry room - Great backyard - Easy access to all things Milwaukie and downtown Portland - Utilities: Tenant
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Linwood
1 Unit Available
5536 SE Harlow St
5536 Southeast Harlow Street, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
5536 SE Harlow St Available 04/10/20 Delightful and Well-Maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath Linwood Ranch Home - This 1235 sq/ft, super cute, 3bed 1.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
7437 SE Monroe St. #28
7437 Southeast Monroe Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1477 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! - **Available NOW ** SEE IT NOW! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self tour at your convenience! https://homes.rently.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parker Crest
25 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1307 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
21 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1244 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
916 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1971 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1066 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
935 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Portland
29 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1474 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creston-Kenilworth
15 Units Available
Sunshine Portland
3680 Southeast 29th Avenue, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1138 sqft
Sunshine Portland Apartments is now open and offering Studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans in SE Portland. We believe creating community starts with the spaces we live in.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20334 Noble Lane
20334 Noble Lane, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2360 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd
11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2817 sqft
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.
