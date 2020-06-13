/
accessible apartments
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Woodmere, OH
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
2 Units Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
$595
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Executive Club
3434 E Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Executive Club! We are 72 garden style apartments right across from Eton Village and part of the Orange Village school district! Please visit our website, executiveclubapt.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmere
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sussex
5 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,460
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1032 sqft
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
1 Unit Available
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Almar Arms, located minutes from the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, OH. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit almararmsapt.com!
Results within 10 miles of Woodmere
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$487
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
4 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$752
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hough
12 Units Available
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Circle
7 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hough
8 Units Available
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
897 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Located in Cleveland’s vibrant Glenville neighborhood, Glenville CircleNorth is at the center of everything.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
