49 Apartments for rent in Westlake, OH with balcony
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 21
1 of 3
1 of 42
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 5
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 64
The lovely Cleveland, Ohio suburb of Westlake was called Dover until 1940, when it was renamed to avoid being confused with another Ohio town, also, unsurprisingly enough, called Dover.
Westlake became a city in 1957. With a post-World War II doubling of it’s population, it was no longer a village. Current population hovers at 32,000 residents, but the town began with just two families and an oxcart in 1810. Homesteaders cleared heavily forested land, providing fields for livestock, and water power for sawmills. A key agricultural enclave, Westlake was a large shipping outlet for grapes. Fruit of the vine, anyone? Today, the town grows more than just grapes. It houses a centrally located hub of housing, shops, and offices, as well as a core green space park filled with fountains, community areas, and even chess boards. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westlake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.