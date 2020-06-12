/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westlake, OH
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Results within 5 miles of Westlake
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 08:15pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103
Results within 10 miles of Westlake
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
