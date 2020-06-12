/
2 bedroom apartments
57 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:19pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Results within 1 mile of North Olmsted
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 5 miles of North Olmsted
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Club Apartments
210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH
2 Bedrooms
$760
652 sqft
Large kitchens with appliances included; some units include dishwasher. Coin-operated laundry facilities on-site. Ample parking in a private lot on-site. Conveniently located near retail and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
15737 Leigh Ellen Ave
15737 Leigh Ellen Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
875 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room. Fresh paint, and new flooring make this home 'like new!'. Updated kitchen with appliances makes it a breeze to prepare meals.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17465 Norton Ave
17465 Norton Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 05:18pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
Results within 10 miles of North Olmsted
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
15 Units Available
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
842 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
48 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
