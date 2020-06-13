Apartment List
/
OH
/
kettering
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Kettering, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
$
69 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3400 Harwood St
3400 Harwood Street, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Located off of Wilmington Pike, close to restaurants, parks, schools, & entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Kettering
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
987 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Centerville - Welcome home to this 1st floor condo in Centerville! Secured entry building. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with new carpet throughout. Back patio with open green space. 1 assigned parking spot.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.
Results within 5 miles of Kettering
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
1320 Camphill Way #3 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE2822679)
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
25 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kettering, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kettering renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Kettering 1 BedroomsKettering 2 BedroomsKettering 3 BedroomsKettering Accessible Apartments
Kettering Apartments with BalconyKettering Apartments with GymKettering Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKettering Apartments with Parking
Kettering Apartments with PoolKettering Dog Friendly ApartmentsKettering Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYDayton, KY
Forestville, OHLondon, OHTipp City, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University