2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:56 PM
55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Winchester
18 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Abby Trails
5 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$880
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6696 Axtel Dr
6696 Axtel Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
For rent is a great 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 outside space. Complex also features a pool facility. Available early to mid July. Unit is occupied so only doing video tours until someone applies and is approved.
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Downtown Columbus
12 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Columbus
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1263 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Weinland Park
25 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$789
864 sqft
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
344 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Somerset
117 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$908
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
