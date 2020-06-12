/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canton, OH
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
8 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Gibbs Area
1 Unit Available
1313 Spring Ave
1313 Spring Avenue Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
Two bedroom apartment with nice size rooms. Upstairs apartment, two bedroom, eat in kitchen, nice size living area. Freshly painted and new flooring in some rooms. All utilities are separately metered and responsibility of the tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Brooksedge
Contact for Availability
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Oneida Northwest
427 Oneida Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Ranch duplex - Property Id: 107637 Spacious two bedroom in Perry Township all on one floor with patio garage and fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5980 Margie Cir SW 210
5980 Margie Circle Southwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
880 sqft
2 bedroom commuters dream in a farm like setting - Property Id: 271147 Bright and airy top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condo unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
6392 Saint Augustine Dr Northwest
6392 Saint Augustine Drive Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Come enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in a the Glenmoor Hamlets condo community! Clean and crisp with new paint/carpet (2019), finished basement and first floor master! Second bedroom with private lofted area.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Canton
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Ellet
1 Unit Available
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
Spacious two bedroom second floor apartment located in Springfield. Tenant only pays electric, gas and electric is included in rent. Central air conditioning and furnace. Laundry hookup in unit, coin operated laundry room also on site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHWadsworth, OHFairview Park, OH