3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Austintown, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1904 Paisley
1904 Paisley Street, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2454 sqft
1904 Paisley Available 07/01/20 1904 Paisley - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Bi-Level home with a welcoming front porch. This spacious home is located in Austintown with the convenience of shopping and restaurants nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trophy Estates
1 Unit Available
4686 Driftwood Lane
4686 Driftwood Lane, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Austintown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
469 N. Glenellen Ave
469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
892 sqft
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.
Results within 5 miles of Austintown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296567 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
493 Aurora Drive
493 Aurora Drive, Churchill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
493 Aurora Drive Available 07/01/20 493 Aurora Drive - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Liberty, Ohio. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, fresh paint and other upgrades through out.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Churchill Rd.
422 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Logan
1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
529 E. Prospect St.
529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1335 sqft
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 E. Howard St.
207 East Howard Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
207 E Howard - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The master bathroom has a beautiful double sink vanity and a large bathroom layout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Crumlin Ave.
201 Crumlin Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
201 Crumlin Ave. Available 06/20/20 201 Crumlin Ave. - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio.The home is newly remodeled including a finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Robbins Ave
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. Available 07/01/20 306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cottage Grove
1 Unit Available
151 East Auburndale Ave
151 East Auburndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
This beautiful single family home has recently been renovated with many new and like-new features. You'd have to see it to believe it! More information will be available soon.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Newport
1 Unit Available
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
This is an upstairs unit, has a balcony with two extra closets, newer Berber carpeting. A beautiful fire place, very large rooms. Very well maintained building with a 2-car garage that is to be shared with downstairs tenant. Nice back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
53 Russell Avenue
53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3043 Green Acres Dr 2
3043 Green Acres Drive, Trumbull County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
3 bedroom apt - Property Id: 253498 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253498 Property Id 253498 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676724)
Results within 10 miles of Austintown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Landsdowne
1 Unit Available
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1324 South St SE
1324 South Street Southeast, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1080 sqft
this is a test property - not for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13659 West Akron Canfield Rd
13659 Akron Canfield Road, Mahoning County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Check out this newly renovated farm home within eyesight of Western Reserve Local Schools. Right on 224 in Berlin Center, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on just under 2 acres surrounded by 72 acres of farmed fields.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lansingville
1 Unit Available
917 East Philadelphia Ave
917 East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod, full basement, 1 car garage. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon signing lease.
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
536 Hyatt Ave
536 Hyatt Avenue, Campbell, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1369 sqft
🏡 Campbell, Ohio Rent to own Home. 😎 Great location within a large space inside and out. Great size yard to run and play. ⛹️♂️🤸♀️ It is a 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom and 1 attached car garage.