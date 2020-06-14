Apartment List
/
NY
/
nyack
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:07 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Nyack, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nyack renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
188 Main Street
188 Main Street, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ...
Results within 1 mile of Nyack

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
139 S Broadway
139 South Broadway, South Nyack, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
500 sqft
Enjoy the one bedroom and 1 bath, in turn of the century historic mansion with river views from all rooms. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors as seen. Beautifully renovated, and in excellent condition.
Results within 5 miles of Nyack
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,125
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
79 S Highland Avenue
79 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
680 sqft
Southwestern & Palisades vistas compliment this Updated 2 BR Penthouse apartment/Classic 1920's Low Rise brick walk-up building/Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances/Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment/Laundry Rm, Rear Parking

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Cedar Street
100 Cedar St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
960 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor Condo in sought after Village Green Complex. Beautiful end unit with private patio, renovated kitchen/bath, assigned parking and hardwood floors throughout.Enjoy the pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
$1,150
600 sqft
Modern Studio Apartment Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Includes, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room On Lobby Level & Unassigned Parking. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Charter Circle
81 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Spacious ONE Bedroom Apartment With Hardwood Floors. Laundry Room On Lobby Level, Unassigned Parking included. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
36 River Road
36 River Road, Grand View-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,875
830 sqft
Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
38 Lawrence Avenue
38 Lawrence Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Sleepy Hollow! Walk to everything the Village has to offer. Tenant will have access to private LAUNDRY and storage room in the basement.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Ruhe Lane
4 Ruhe Lane, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
510 Piermont Avenue
510 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
300 sqft
Comfortable and convenient best describes this apartment in the heart of Piermont. Just steps away from the waterfront promenade, public transportation to NYC and numerous restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
55 New Broadway, #A
55 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1380 sqft
Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
90 N. Broadway, #2
90 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Tarrytown, available now. Asking $1900 a month with all utilities included (heat/hot water/AC/electric/FIOS cable/internet).
Results within 10 miles of Nyack
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Nyack, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nyack renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Nyack 1 BedroomsNyack 3 BedroomsNyack Apartments with BalconyNyack Apartments with Garage
Nyack Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNyack Apartments with ParkingNyack Apartments with Pool
Nyack Apartments with Washer-DryerNyack Dog Friendly ApartmentsNyack Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Lodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYHartsdale, NY
Cliffside Park, NJPaterson, NJByram, CTHawthorne, NJEastchester, NYPassaic, NJMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYRye, NYWallington, NJScarsdale, NYGarfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College