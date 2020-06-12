/
2 bedroom apartments
124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvington, NY
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
1 Unit Available
520 Ashford Avenue
520 Ashford Avenue, Ardsley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1564 sqft
Very bright 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in Ashford Court. This unit features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Large open floor plan with hardwood floor and bedrooms w/ new sky lights, Laundry in the unit.
1 Unit Available
8 Mountain Rd
8 Mountain Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious apartment available in Irvington, beginning January 27, 2020. The apartment is located in a quiet two-family home, and has been completely re-insulated including the ceilings, floors, and walls.
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
Chic urban-style second floor walk-up apartment with wonderful open floor plan offers stunning Hudson River views year-round. ~150 square foot private balcony spans the entire 20 foot width of apartment, bringing nature indoors.
Results within 5 miles of Irvington
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
18 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,276
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
1 Unit Available
48 Windle Park
48 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Bedroom. 2 Minute Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270450 ***1 MONTH BROKER FEE*** ***JULY 1 AVAIL*** This apartment is on the ground floor.
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.
Northvale
1 Unit Available
188 Railroad avenue 4
188 Railroad Ave, Northvale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789 Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen. Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from
1 Unit Available
215 Woodland Hills Road
215 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom corner apartment located in the quaint Woodland Hills Condominium Complex.
1 Unit Available
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.
1 Unit Available
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1056 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North. Close to parkways and stores and Bronx River path with serene wooded views from the living room and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.
1 Unit Available
15 Granada Crescent
15 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1011 sqft
Freshly painted 2BR/2BTH Garden Style Condominium with patio on 1st Level of building. Updated kitchen. Washer, Dryer, in unit. Lots of natural daylight. Community pool and recreation. Clubhouse facilities.
1 Unit Available
48 Pocantico Street
48 Pocantico Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
This water town gem is a beautiful 2BR condo unit for RENT in Pocantico Park Garden Style Condos in Sleepy-Hollow with EIK/living-room open floor plan, dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry, & appliances. Brand new floors throughout unit.
