Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Somers Point, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Patcong
13 Units Available
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
New York Avenue
12 Units Available
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Patcong
1 Unit Available
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$945
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Kennedy Park
1 Unit Available
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
New York Avenue
1 Unit Available
582 2nd Street
582 2nd Street, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Somers Point Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. 1st Floor Master. This home has been completely remodeled over the last year. It is all new and ready for the right tenant. Everythings new! You're going to love this home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Fairways
1 Unit Available
911 W New York Ave
911 West New York Avenue, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This newly renovated home shows well. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and tile floors. Bright living room with oversized bay window. Refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Somers Point

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
1 Broadmoor Dr
1 Broadmor Court, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bring the family and friends! Large family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enormous fenced yard is perfect for the family. 4/5 huge bedrooms (5th bedroom could be used as a playroom). Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, bath, & dressing area.
Results within 5 miles of Somers Point

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
804 Coolidge Dr
804 Coolidge Road, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Cute, cozy and clean 2nd floor unit available for the Summer season.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
400 Jonathon Ct
400 Jonathon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice 3BD 1.5 BA multi level townhome that backs up to the woods for privacy. Nice open floor plan with large EIK which leads into the living room. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
242 W Inlet Road
242 West Inlet Road, Ocean City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
Gardens single family home available for rent through July and August. 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath spacious property in a great neighborhood and near fabulous Gardens beaches. Enjoy your own house to relax in this summer. August available for $15,000.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
13 S Knight
13 S Knight Ave, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
Spend August in luxury in an immaculate home just a block from the beach. This home has everything you would ever want, plus it is located central to all of Margate's great attractions.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
935 Ocean Ave
935 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
One of the biggest units in Ocean Colony, 3 Bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms with renovations throughout. Huge walkout patio with direct access to pool and to the boardwalk. One assigned parking spot. . July - $11,500 and August $11.500. No pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Somers Point, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Somers Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

