Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

196 Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ with balcony

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2304 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 7/15/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
25 WATERVIEW
25 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT! Completely Renovated 1st Floor 1 BR Condo with all new stainless steel appliances in the custom designed Jenave Kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
34 Waterview Dr
34 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Adorable condo in Smithville. Walking distance to the Village! Features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and sliders to patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
836 E Fishers Creek Road
836 Fishers Creek Rd, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
853 sqft
WELCOME TO HUNTING RUN IN SMITHVILLE. This immaculate 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo features a Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. The washer and dryer are newer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
52 Cheshire
52 Cheshire Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
It's now the Oaks of Galloway, located off Pitney and Collins. Head back to 52 Cheshire for the best unit in the area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
102 SHAWNEE PLACE
102 Shawnee Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CORNER 2 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH, LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, PERGO FLOORS. LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
98 LIBERTY COURT
98 Liberty Court, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2ND FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, PERGO AND TILE FLOORS, GAS HEAT, C/A, BALCONY AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,875
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
404 Nectar Avenue
404 South Nectar Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
COLLEGE RENTAL, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms, newer appliances, washer and dryer, deck, minutes from Stockton University, parking pad with plenty of room, lawn care included in rent.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Atlantic City Estates
1 Unit Available
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
78 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Smithville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Smithville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

