3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM
194 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant
1310 George Street
1310 George Street, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Annual Rental...Point Pleasant Boro, East of the Canal, this side by side duplex home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders leading to the back deck with a fenced in yard.
Point Pleasant
1229 Woodsend Road
1229 Woods End Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt.
Point Pleasant
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Central Avenue
319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends.
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
107 Solar Drive
107 Solar Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Completely updated 3bdrm, 1 ba ranch in Midstreams with huge detached 2 car garage and nice fenced in yard.New kitchen, new SS appliances, all new ductwork, newer windows, AC and furnace.
Point Pleasant Beach
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
Point Pleasant Beach
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
Bay Head
608 Lake Avenue
608 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
High End Summer Rental located on Scow Ditch with beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. One of a kind architectual design with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, with close proximatry to the Bay Head Yacht Club, local stores and restaurants and beaches.
Mantoloking
961 East Avenue
961 East Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
A classic Mantoloking oceanfront home, ready for you to enjoy! Fabulous ocean views from many rooms, a dune top deck, and plenty of parking. Come enjoy the wide and peaceful beaches of Mantoloking, and the sparkling ocean...
Point Pleasant Beach
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door
Mantoloking
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.
Point Pleasant Beach
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking.
Point Pleasant Beach
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.
Bay Head
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
Mantoloking
919 Ocean Avenue
919 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
This fabulous Mantoloking beach house, is just steps from the beach! Available weekly at $6500 per week.
Point Pleasant Beach
100 New Jersey Avenue
100 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches.
Brielle
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.
Point Pleasant Beach
1618 Beacon Lane
1618 Beacon Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Oceanfront home with breathtaking views from large decks on all levels. Home features open floor plan, elevator, wet bar, master suite w/deck and F/P, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, sleeps 12. Linens are included.
Point Pleasant Beach
213 Washington Avenue
213 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen.
Bay Head
344 Main Avenue
344 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
