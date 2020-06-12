/
3 bedroom apartments
338 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ
51 Laurel Avenue
51 Laurel Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
742 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bed 2 bath annual rental in Neptune City. Four blocks from shopping center and 1.5 miles to beach. Unit is stand alone building in 4 unit property.
44 W Sylvania Avenue
44 W Sylvania Ave, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Annual Rental .Spacious three bedroom apartment with off street parking ,3 spots available. Close to Avon ,Bradley Beach and Belmar for beaches , restaurants and shopping. Easy access to all major highways .
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
516 Prospect Ave
516 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
516 Prospect ave - Property Id: 283556 Come check out this spacious house in a prime location in Neptune. The house was just renovated completely! New flooring, kitchen, painting. Call now or just apply via the link right here. secure.weimark.
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
Belmar
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 8/1 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Avon-by-the-Sea
25 Poole Avenue
25 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3100 sqft
It's all about location! Spend your summer in this charming rental in Avon that accomodates up to 8guests on the Shark River.
Belmar
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.
Bradley Beach
403 Monmouth Avenue
403 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
Lovely Annual 6 bedroom rental in desirable south end of Bradley Beach!! Only 4 blocks to beach!!! Enjoy lake views from enclosed porch!! Spacious, updated home with storage galore!! Gorgeous large kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops!
Bradley Beach
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.
Belmar
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
Belmar
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.
Belmar
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
Bradley Beach
205 Ocean Park Avenue
205 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Fantastic Opportunity to spend the Summer in Bradley Beach. Available July 4 thru Labor Day for $28,000. This three bedroom 2.5 bath home is located just over one block to the beach.
Avon-by-the-Sea
203 Washington Avenue
203 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Only 2 short blocks to the beach. Large front porch and BBQ in the backyard. Enjoy your summer vacation on the Jersey Shore. Parking for 2 cars in driveway.
96 Cookman Avenue
96 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
SUMMER 2020. Great large and roomy summer rental . Located on lovely Cookman ave this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for everyone. First floor offers a small bedroom, large open living room /dining room, family room, kitchen and full bath.
Bradley Beach
605 Monmouth Avenue
605 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Only available September 15th to Oct 1st currently. The cutest house on the street and just a few short blocks to the beach! This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is now available for rent.
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available Aug. 1 to 31Located just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
Bradley Beach
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.
Bradley Beach
407 2nd Avenue
407 2nd Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1665 sqft
Aug 1 - Aug 31 - $10,000!Beautiful South side of Bradley Beach - park your car in the driveway and walk a few blocks East to the beach or a few blocks West to great take out restaurants & shops.
Avon-by-the-Sea
15 Lincoln Avenue
15 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Four bedroom, 2 bath home just steps from the beach available July 18- 25 only $5,000 a week. Two bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Six badges included with rental along with beach chairs, umbrella and beach towels. Front an rear open porches.
Belmar
213 8th Avenue
213 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Spacious 4 Bedroom Colonial just 2 blocks to the Ocean. Room for a large family with 3 levels of living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! 3 outdoor porches,outdoor shower and large yard for entertaining.Available for the MONTH OF JULY ONLY!.
Belmar
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining
