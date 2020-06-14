Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Lindenwold, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lindenwold renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
135 1ST AVENUE
135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 DAY AVENUE
102 Day Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1096 sqft
Newly Renovated Rancher with plenty of parking for cars and trucks. Easy Access via Route 73 to both the Shore and City. This Single Family Private Residence is located within walking distance of the Robert J. Clyde Memorial Public Park.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
301 FERN DRIVE
301 Fern Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2042 sqft
Beautiful ranch home for rent in Marlton Lakes! Sitting on an oversized corner lot across the street from the lake, this home offers loads of lush, professional landscaping (that owners will continue to have professionally maintained).

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2401 WIMBLEDON WAY
2401 Wimbledon Way, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom 1st floor condo with modern kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, newer carpet, separate laundry, master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk in

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE
112 West Taunton Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1118 sqft
Welcome to 112 West Taunton Avenue! Located in Berlin Borough, within Eastern High School's jurisdiction, this updated 3 Bed/1 Bath rancher rests on a quiet street, blocks away from downtown Berlin! Walk into a spacious living room with original

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 HAINES AVENUE
100 Haines Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
Nice upstairs unit in desirable Blackwood community. Near bus line and shopping. New carpet in all main rooms. Large storage area. Spacious bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen w/wood floor, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer, Comfortable Living Room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
312 CRANFORD ROAD
312 Cranford Road, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1808 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1,808 sq.ft, one -car garage home For Rent in the Woodcrest Development of Cherry Hill East! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor and inside the bedrooms.

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
10 FAIRWAY DRIVE
10 Fairway Drive, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
4042 sqft
This custom built home in the sought after Fairway Estates sits on a one acre wooded lot with lots of privacy, Entrance into this beautiful home starts with a large foyer with hardwood floors,cathedral ceiling and a 1\2 bath.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
7 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
City Guide for Lindenwold, NJ

"Linden Arden stole the highlights - With one hand tied behind his back. Loved the morning sun, and whiskey; ran like water in his veins. Loved to go to church on Sunday even though he was a drinking man." (- Van Morrison, "Liden Arden Stole the Highlights")

In 1829 a man named Wilmer Bedford attended the community meeting that would decide the name of the newly incorporated town. Allegedly, Bedford had been reading a German book with the word "lindenwold". See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lindenwold, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lindenwold renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

