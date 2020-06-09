/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:29 PM
185 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lavallette, NJ
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1805 Grand Central Avenue
1805 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Oceanblock summer rental beautifully appointed. 2800 per week downstairs unit .500 security. 2 badges provided.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
137 Princeton Avenue
137 Princeton Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
Awesome Summer Retreat 2 Blocks From Beach 1/2 Block Away From Bay Heated Inground Pool.4 Bedroom 2 Bath. 4 Beach Badges Included, All Utilities Included. Kitchen Utensils Included Town Activities Are A Short Walk Away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
111 Haddonfield Avenue
111 Haddonfield Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Available October 15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This wonderful light and bright clean house would make any tenant feel right at home.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
23 Pennsylvania Avenue
23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. The following weeks are available: July 11-August 1. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
407 Bay Boulevard
407 Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1500 Ocean Front
1500 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
FEATURED LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY OCEAN FRONT LIVING IN THIS SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEWS. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATH. CAN ACCOMODATE 9 PEOPLE.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
11 Dover Avenue
11 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
Weekly Summer Rental in Lavallette, Ocean block. This is the perfect beach home with 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor), 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms, washer/dyer, fenced yard, outdoor shower, grill, patio and deck. 6 beach badges included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
15 Vance Avenue
15 Vance Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
FEATURE LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 1/2 BATHS AND IS A FEW SHORT STEPS TO THE OCEAN. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAVALLETTE, THIS HOME FEATURES A GOURMET KITCHEN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, OUTSIDE SHOWER.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13 Brown Avenue
13 Brown Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 Weekly Summer Rental Ocean Block just steps to the beach with fabulous ocean views Features decks with outdoor patio furniture, gas grill, hot tub, and wireless internet.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER 2020 - May 23-june 27th open. July 11-25th open. August 8-15th open. August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 5/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Lavallette
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
255 Joseph Street
255 Joseph Street, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
Featured Listing..WEEKLY Bay side Rental with dock.Bring your family for a relaxing week at the jersey bay! Wonderful sunsets., bring your watercraft. Great place to enjoy fishing, crabbing, boating.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
16 Las Vegas Road
16 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FEATURED LISTING...GREAT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL, DESIRABLE MONTEREY BEACH, ACROSS FROM BEACH ACCESS. GREAT SIDE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING AND PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5000/WEEK.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
3152 Ocean Road
3152 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
Featured Listing...Weekly summer rental. This oceanfront home with spectacular ocean views Books early..3 floors in the desirable community of Monterey Beach. This rental has it all... 5 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.
Similar Pages
Lavallette Apartments with GarageLavallette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLavallette Apartments with ParkingLavallette Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJEgg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJ