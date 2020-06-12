/
2 bedroom apartments
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
East Papillion
2 Units Available
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Papillon South
1 Unit Available
101 Valley Rd
101 Valley Road, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
Papillion Ranch - Charming 2bed/1bath Ranch style. Plenty of windows throughout letting in lots of natural light. Neutral colors throughout the home. Parquet floors in living room, original wood flooring in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Montclair West
10 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$969
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$735
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westgate
2 Units Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
35 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Westgate
15 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northwest Bellevue
41 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Prairie Lane
8 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$760
650 sqft
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
