2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
70 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
East Papillion
2 Units Available
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$890
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montclair West
10 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$969
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
35 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Westgate
15 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Bellevue
41 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
11 Units Available
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mockingbird Hills West
3 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Results within 10 miles of Papillion
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Northwest Omaha
19 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$785
944 sqft
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
$
Market West
18 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
