2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND
12 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$905
893 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$890
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shoal Creek in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Mandan Place
101 1st Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
101 1st Ave. NW 403 Available 05/06/20 Mandan Place Apartments in downtown Mandan! - Mandan Place Apartments Located in Downtown Mandan! Call or message today. We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
1 Unit Available
603 3rd Ave NE
603 3rd Avenue Northeast, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has a great central location in Mandan. This unit is on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
1206 Sunny Rd
1206 Sunny Road Southwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this pet friendly house with attached one-stall garage. All utilities are paid.
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
11 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
1 Unit Available
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 205 Available 07/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$905
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$945
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
13 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1071 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$690
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
2 Units Available
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
4 Units Available
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
8 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
6 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Ryan Drive Apartments
306 Ryan Drive, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer / Dryer in unit. All utilities included (Except Lights) Designated parking off street with plug in. 12 Month lease, $300 Deposit. $725 Rent. No Parties, No Smoking, No Pets.
1 Unit Available
1030 Summit Blvd
1030 Summit Boulevard, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
Furnished. Month-to-month lease. Includes water, sewer, garbage, heat, lights, Wi-Fi, cable TV, washer/dryer inside unit. Off street parking, kitchen is fully equipped for meal preparation, includes bathroom linens and bed linens.
1 Unit Available
420 N 20th St
420 North 20th Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
896 sqft
420 - Property Id: 93399 2 bedroom/1 bath upper level of a house/duplex. Brand new flooring throughout including carpet, vinyl, and linoleum. Freshly painted walls and ceilings. Brand new tile tub/shower.
Results within 10 miles of Mandan
3 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
13 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
