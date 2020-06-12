/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1147 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
647 Flint Hill Road
647 Flint Hill Road, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Convenience with a Country Feel - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom 2 bath home.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
East End - Valley Street
21 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Beverly Hills
34 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1094 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1004 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Downtown Asheville
3 Units Available
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
123 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
East End - Valley Street
25 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1110 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Beverly Hills
19 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Rotunda Circle
4 Rotunda Circle, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Rotunda Circle Available 06/15/20 Asheville Townhouse with Pool Access - Mt Carmel Village sits just outside of West Asheville off New Leicester Highway. Two story, two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors and carpet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
55 S Market St 502
55 South Market Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1341 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath Downtown Asheville Condo - Property Id: 179023 * 2 bedroom 2 bath * 1342 Square feet of heated living area * Ten foot ceilings * Solar screens on windows, bright with lots of windows * Covered balcony with mountains views
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
209 Old Haw Creek Road
209 Old Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1172 sqft
Fully Furnished, completely renovated cottage in desirable Haw Creek that maintains original beauty and charm. - This cottage has been completely and beautifully renovated.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burton Street
1 Unit Available
33 Bryant Street
33 Bryant Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1160 sqft
33 Bryant Street Available 07/01/20 West AVL - Modern, Furnished Rental - Come make Asheville home! This modern, open-plan, beautiful home is fully furnished and ready for you! Great location.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kenliworth Forest
1 Unit Available
224 White Pine Drive
224 White Pine Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
895 sqft
224 White Pine Drive Available 06/15/20 East AVL - 2 Bedroom home with fenced yard & large patio - COMING SOON! Located in a great neighborhood situated on the East side of Lake Kenilworth, this home features a large fenced backyard perfect for a
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
497 New Haw Creek Rd
497 New Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Charming East Asheville home located in the Haw Creek community with rocking chair front porch, spacious living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen, and bonus room that can be used as third bedroom (no closet) or extra living room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
2106 Abbey Circle
2106 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1146 sqft
Great East Asheville condominium located in The Cloisters community! Unit has stainless steel appliances, gas hydro heat with backup heat pump, gas fireplace, covered back patio, community pool, tennis courts and club house.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Kenilworth
1 Unit Available
458 Windswept Drive
458 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in great Asheville location. Wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, nice updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the large back deck. W/D included.
Similar Pages
Weaverville 1 BedroomsWeaverville 2 BedroomsWeaverville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeaverville 3 BedroomsWeaverville Apartments with Balcony
Weaverville Apartments with GarageWeaverville Apartments with GymWeaverville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWeaverville Apartments with Parking