2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
122 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC
Pineville
8 Units Available
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
971 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Seven Eagles
12 Units Available
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1141 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
14 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1018 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Sterling
1 Unit Available
9420 China Grove Church Road
9420 China Grove Church Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Two Bedroom house in South Charlotte! - Cute two bedroom, one bath house in South Charlotte. House has central a/c, gas heat, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer connections, and lawn care is included in rent. (RLNE5756212)
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 6.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining areas. New carpet in bedrooms.
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9222 Kings Canyon Drive
9222 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located in the quaint Park Walk neighborhood. It boasts beautiful wood floors throughout, upgraded black appliances, and a balcony perfect for entertaining.
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6522 Point Comfort Lane
6522 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1298 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall.
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6901 Carmel Road
6901 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location. Brick feature wall in entrance hall and living room. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and new flooring in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size.
1 Unit Available
7407 Dominion Park Lane
7407 Dominion Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1156 sqft
The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort.
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9230 N Vicksburg Park Court
9230 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome in Park Walk.
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
11115 Harrowfield Rd
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
11050 Cedar View Road
11050 Cedar View Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Highly desired area in South Charlotte off Johnson Rd and 51. Perfectly seated close to Ballantyne. Move-in ready, to be professionally cleaned this week, water and HOA fees included in lease payments. use of pool when open.
Sterling
1 Unit Available
9510 China Grove Church Road
9510 China Grove Church Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath home in Sterling Subdivision. Welcoming front porch, 2 good size bedrooms, Fridge and stove in unit, washer dryer connections, gas heat.
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court
9235 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1398 sqft
Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops,
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9105 Kings Canyon Dr
9105 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
South Charlotte Townhome with private backyard - Property Id: 245143 Property is close to South Park and Carolina place Mall with easy access to 485 as well. The property includes a fenced in back yard with total privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Whiteoak
22 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1144 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Brown Road
9 Units Available
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Provincetowne
32 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1250 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Whiteoak
45 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Touchstone Village
23 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1181 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1123 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Yorkmount
22 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Foxcroft
46 Units Available
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1198 sqft
Close to Symphony Park. Landscaped apartment community with on-site restaurants and shops. Property offers an urban vegetable garden and walking trails. Multiple fitness amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and lighted tennis courts.
